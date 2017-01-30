Russian bride of San Bernardino terro...

Russian bride of San Bernardino terrorism conspiracy defendant admits marriage fraud

Mariya Chernykh, a Russian immigrant whose alleged sham marriage to a Riverside man was discovered when her husband became part of the Dec. 2 San Bernardino terrorist shooting investigation, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, perjury and two counts of making false statements Thursday, Jan. 26, in federal court in Riverside. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Chernykh admitted to four of the five charges filed against her in April – all but filing a false document.

