Missing Rialto teen may have run away to Corona to be with boyfriend

RIALTO >> Rialto police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen late Sunday night, they believe may have runaway to Corona to be with her boyfriend. Itzel Ramos, 14, left her Rialto home around 9:30 p.m. without her mother's permission, according to a Rialto police news release.

