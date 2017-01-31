Missing Rialto teen may have run away...

Missing Rialto teen may have run away to Corona to be with boyfriend

RIALTO >> Rialto police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen late Sunday night, they believe may have runaway to Corona to be with her boyfriend. Itzel Ramos, 14, left her Rialto home around 9:30 p.m. without her mother's permission, according to a Rialto police news release.

