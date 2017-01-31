Missing Rialto teen may have run away to Corona to be with boyfriend
RIALTO >> Rialto police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen late Sunday night, they believe may have runaway to Corona to be with her boyfriend. Itzel Ramos, 14, left her Rialto home around 9:30 p.m. without her mother's permission, according to a Rialto police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Mon
|Doubletap
|3
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Doubletap
|51
|Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave...
|Mon
|Michelle
|1
|Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv...
|Mon
|Mark
|1
|Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri...
|Mon
|Shannon
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC