Man pleads not guilty to killing Long...

Man pleads not guilty to killing Long Beach woman as she held her toddler

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Press-Telegram

A Riverside County man pleaded not guilty Monday to killing a Long Beach woman as she was holding her toddler and shooting her husband in the head. John Kevin McVoy Jr., 35, of Corona, is facing a murder charge and two counts of attempted murder, along with a gun allegation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts 1 hr Friendly Stars 1
Review: Ability Counts, Inc. 1 hr Ability Counts 1
Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M... Sat Traci 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Feb 4 Corona 52
News Marin Voice: The case for bilingual education a... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
BEWARE OF THIS COMPANY .....Irotors,inc. (Aug '06) Feb 3 Todd Shaw 23
Looking for wht (Jun '14) Feb 3 Jimmyboy1323 5
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC