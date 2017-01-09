Pop star Just Bieber will be in Scottsdale on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016, to sell his 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia at Barrett-Jackson collector-car auction. Justin Bieber to auction Ferrari at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale SCOTTSDALE -- Pop star Just Bieber will be in Scottsdale on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016, to sell his 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia at Barrett-Jackson collector-car auction.

