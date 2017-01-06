Jeff Sheehy appointed as District 8 supervisor
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has appointed a longtime HIV and AIDS activist as District 8 supervisor, the mayor's office announced this morning. Jeff Sheehy will take on the position as a replacement for the district's former Supervisor Scott Wiener, who was recently elected to State Senate.
