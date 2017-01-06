Jeff Sheehy appointed as District 8 s...

Jeff Sheehy appointed as District 8 supervisor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFBay

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has appointed a longtime HIV and AIDS activist as District 8 supervisor, the mayor's office announced this morning. Jeff Sheehy will take on the position as a replacement for the district's former Supervisor Scott Wiener, who was recently elected to State Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Thu lukage14 2
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Thu rajaincajin 235
Swan Lake.... (Sep '06) Jan 4 Eileen carey 48
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Jan 2 Anonymous 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
man found dead in alley (Aug '12) Jan 2 sorry about THAT 46
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Dec 30 The truth 49
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC