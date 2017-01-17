How veterans at some Inland Empire co...

How veterans at some Inland Empire colleges will get education benefits faster

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Thousands of community college students across the Inland area and the country who are military veterans will benefit from a streamlined system for getting their education benefits, officials say. President Barack Obama recently signed into law a bipartisan bill by Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, intended to eliminate delays for veterans who take classes at more than one college in the same community college district.

