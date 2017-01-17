How veterans at some Inland Empire colleges will get education benefits faster
Thousands of community college students across the Inland area and the country who are military veterans will benefit from a streamlined system for getting their education benefits, officials say. President Barack Obama recently signed into law a bipartisan bill by Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, intended to eliminate delays for veterans who take classes at more than one college in the same community college district.
