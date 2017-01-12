How the Yucaipa Animal Placement Soci...

How the Yucaipa Animal Placement Society hit a new adoption record in 2016

The executive director of Yucaipa Animal Placement Society is happy the nonprofit she joined in 2015 placed 640 animals into “fur-ever” homes last year - the highest number of animals adopted out since YAPS was founded in 1957. “The past year has been a true collaboration,” Florez said Wednesday.

