High-end bong-maker says it's taking ...

High-end bong-maker says it's taking a hit ... due to fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Laguna Niguel News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. In the rarefied world of high-end bong makers, Roor glass water pipes have long been smoked to impress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Wed Rubidoux 50
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 22 Red Foreman 237
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Jan 19 Skys the limit 17
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) Jan 14 Ranger 70
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
Swan Lake.... (Sep '06) Jan 4 Eileen carey 48
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC