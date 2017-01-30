Gunfire in Dorchester leads to arrests a couple blocks away

Boston Police report officers responding to gunfire at 28 Bowdoin St. last night led to the arrests of two men on gun charges a couple blocks away on Corona Street. Police say officers canvassing the area after gunfire was reported on Bowdoin shortly before 11 p.m. spotted two guys who matched a witness's description entering an address on Corona: When the officers approached the two men, one of them, later identified as Osiris Banks, 19, of Dorchester, immediately turned away from the officers in a bladed stance and placed his hands on the waistband area of his pants, leading them to believe he was armed.

