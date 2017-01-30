Gunfire in Dorchester leads to arrest...

Gunfire in Dorchester leads to arrests a couple blocks away

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Universal Hub

Boston Police report officers responding to gunfire at 28 Bowdoin St. last night led to the arrests of two men on gun charges a couple blocks away on Corona Street. Police say officers canvassing the area after gunfire was reported on Bowdoin shortly before 11 p.m. spotted two guys who matched a witness's description entering an address on Corona: When the officers approached the two men, one of them, later identified as Osiris Banks, 19, of Dorchester, immediately turned away from the officers in a bladed stance and placed his hands on the waistband area of his pants, leading them to believe he was armed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universal Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records 15 hr Doubletap 3
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 15 hr Doubletap 51
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... Mon Michelle 1
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... Mon Mark 1
Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri... Mon Shannon 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Mon Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Mon Horacio 240
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,428,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC