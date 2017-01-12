Economy seminar in Corona offers mone...

Economy seminar in Corona offers money-back guarantee

Maureen "Mo" Collins-Williams on Friday will discuss the country's shift from a manufacturing-driven economy to an innovation-driven one. The Corona Chamber of Commerce is hosting a half-day economic development seminar Friday, Jan. 13, on the innovation economy and entrepreneurship.

Corona, CA

