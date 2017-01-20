Double murderer Betty Broderick up for parole Wednesday
For the second time since her double murder conviction, former San Diego socialite Elizabeth "Betty" Broderick will appear Wednesday before a parole board after spending decades in prison. Broderick, 69, was convicted of second-degree murder for the 1989 shooting deaths of her ex-husband, medical malpractice lawyer Daniel Broderick, 44, and his wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick, 28. It was a sensational case that drew national attention and deeply divided San Diego residents more than 20 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
