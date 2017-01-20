Double murderer Betty Broderick up fo...

Double murderer Betty Broderick up for parole Wednesday

For the second time since her double murder conviction, former San Diego socialite Elizabeth "Betty" Broderick will appear Wednesday before a parole board after spending decades in prison. Broderick, 69, was convicted of second-degree murder for the 1989 shooting deaths of her ex-husband, medical malpractice lawyer Daniel Broderick, 44, and his wife, Linda Kolkena Broderick, 28. It was a sensational case that drew national attention and deeply divided San Diego residents more than 20 years ago.

