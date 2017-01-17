CoronaRaahauge shooting range reopens...

CoronaRaahauge shooting range reopens; circumstances of accidental fatal shooting still unknown

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

At least two dozen shooting enthusiasts waited patiently to check in at Raahauge Shooting Enterprises near Corona at mid-morning Sunday, Jan. 15, a day after the range was closed because of a fatal shooting . "We don't know exactly what happened," said Cindy Raahauge Shenberger, the range manager, who declined further comment on the incident.

