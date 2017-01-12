CoronaMan gets 17 years for 100-mph c...

CoronaMan gets 17 years for 100-mph crash that killed Corona woman

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

She said Alvarez ignored the red signal ahead of him and rocketed into the intersection, broadsiding the passenger side of the Mazda at such velocity that the impact crumpled the passenger-side door, pushing it 3 feet inward, where Ferranto was sitting. Ferranto and George - who escaped with minor injuries - were extricated from the wreckage by Corona firefighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) Tue Darwin 68
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 9 forum DOA 236
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
Swan Lake.... (Sep '06) Jan 4 Eileen carey 48
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Jan 2 Anonymous 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Jan 2 Brian V Potts 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Riverside County was issued at January 12 at 4:36PM PST

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC