Corona3 dropped from lawsuit over triple homicide

Tuesday

Brandon Willie Martin has pleaded not guilty three counts of murder in connection with the September 2015 slayings of three people. Those victims' family members have sued Riverside County, claiming negligence, but have dropped three other parties from the lawsuit: the city of Corona, ADT and alarm installer Defenders.

