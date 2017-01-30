Corona man arrested after Bloomington marijuana dispensary shut down
BLOOMINGTON >> Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Corona man after shutting down an illegal marijuana dispensary in Bloomington Thursday, officials said. Zachary Taylor Powers was arrested on suspicion of operating an illegal marijuana dispensary, booked into jail and then released on a citation, according to online jail records.
