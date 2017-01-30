Corona man arrested after Bloomington...

Corona man arrested after Bloomington marijuana dispensary shut down

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

BLOOMINGTON >> Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Corona man after shutting down an illegal marijuana dispensary in Bloomington Thursday, officials said. Zachary Taylor Powers was arrested on suspicion of operating an illegal marijuana dispensary, booked into jail and then released on a citation, according to online jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records 2 hr Doubletap 3
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 2 hr Doubletap 51
Michelle Gibson is located at 3681 Cranford Ave... 13 hr Michelle 1
Mark Bryant is located at 4861 Pinnacle St. Riv... 16 hr Mark 1
Shannon Johnson is located at 8820 Holly Ln. Ri... 16 hr Shannon 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 21 hr Kornho Granny 4,841
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 23 hr Horacio 240
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC