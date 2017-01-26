Corona Heights white-picket-fence cha...

Corona Heights white-picket-fence charmer asks $1.5 million

The kind of home many dream of owning in San Francisco, this Castro-adjacent detached home has benefitted from a gentle makeover while keeping its detailed Victorianism intact. Coming in at two beds, two baths, and 1,814 square feet, you wouldn't know it on paper, but 43 Douglass Per the listing , the "[m]ain level has a living room with fireplace, dining room , spacious open kitchen/family room, and sunny office," while the lower level, replete with its own entrance, "has a master suite, second bedroom, den, and laundry."

