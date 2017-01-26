Commercial real estate in the Inland ...

Commercial real estate in the Inland Empire: Lease rates up, vacancies down

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

The Inland-area commercial building vacancy rate fell 21.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same time in 2015 and the monthly average lease rate jumped 15.2 percent over the year - but remains below those of surrounding areas. The fourth-quarter bare-bones lease rate for the Inland area was 53 cents a square foot, lower than the averages for the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego markets at 79 cents, 76 cents and $1.03, respectively, according to an analysis by commercial real estate firm Kidder Mathews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) 22 hr Rubidoux 50
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 22 Red Foreman 237
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Jan 19 Skys the limit 17
Explosion Sounds?????? (Dec '09) Jan 14 Ranger 70
any girls wana send nudes (Dec '11) Jan 5 lukage14 2
Swan Lake.... (Sep '06) Jan 4 Eileen carey 48
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC