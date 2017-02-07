Chinatown Remains One of LA's Most Historic Dining Neighborhoods
There is a long-standing culinary history to Chinatown, the Downtown-adjacent neighborhood known more recently for its hot chicken joints , craft beer brewery plans, and big residential construction sites. As LA Weekly shows in this photo series , the restaurant scene in that part of the city stretches back well over 100 years, and includes more than a few iconic names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Partnership for People with Disabilities
|27 min
|Persons with Disa...
|7
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|Tue
|chino man
|54
|Review: Friendly Stars followed by Ability Counts
|Mon
|Friendly Stars
|1
|Review: Ability Counts, Inc.
|Mon
|Ability Counts
|1
|Traci Reid is located at 5572 Green Grass Ct. M...
|Feb 4
|Traci
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Feb 4
|Corona
|52
|Marin Voice: The case for bilingual education a...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC