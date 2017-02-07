Chinatown Remains One of LA's Most Hi...

Chinatown Remains One of LA's Most Historic Dining Neighborhoods

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Eater

There is a long-standing culinary history to Chinatown, the Downtown-adjacent neighborhood known more recently for its hot chicken joints , craft beer brewery plans, and big residential construction sites. As LA Weekly shows in this photo series , the restaurant scene in that part of the city stretches back well over 100 years, and includes more than a few iconic names.

