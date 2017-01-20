6 Inland Empire road construction projects to watch for in 2017
The new year promises relief for drivers who have endured frustrating shutdowns, narrowed lanes and ever-changing ramps during almost three years of construction on the 91 Freeway in Corona. The final major piece of the biggest current highway construction project in the Inland Empire is the gargantuan flyover connecting the eastbound 91 tolled express lanes with the southbound 15 Freeway.
