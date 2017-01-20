6 Inland Empire road construction pro...

6 Inland Empire road construction projects to watch for in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

The new year promises relief for drivers who have endured frustrating shutdowns, narrowed lanes and ever-changing ramps during almost three years of construction on the 91 Freeway in Corona. The final major piece of the biggest current highway construction project in the Inland Empire is the gargantuan flyover connecting the eastbound 91 tolled express lanes with the southbound 15 Freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) Mon pentagon2017 16
Brian Potts arrested near Harrisburg owns bp-ai... Mon Brian V Potts 1
man found dead in alley (Aug '12) Mon sorry about THAT 46
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Sun common sense 234
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Dec 30 The truth 49
kari millberger (May '16) Dec 26 itellthetruth 2
Curious quote Dec 24 Faraway Citizen 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,663 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,906

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC