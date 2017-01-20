2017 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing | Intro - Four-rider team ready for new year
Another day closer to the start of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series, another photo gallery released by a team from their poster shoots. This time it's Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and their four-rider squad of Jason Anderson, Christophe Pourcel, Martin Davalos, and Zach Osborne.
