Westbound 91 freeway closing in Corona for night construction work
The Riverside Freeway will be partially shut down Tuesday night in Corona, as well as the following two nights, to accommodate crews working on an overpass. The westbound 91 will be closed beginning about 11 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue, where contractors will remove temporary support beams originally installed for the new Lincoln Avenue bridge, which now has permanent emplacements, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Tue
|billie swift
|15
|kari millberger (May '16)
|Mon
|itellthetruth
|2
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|Curious quote
|Dec 24
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|model_geo
|16
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
