Westbound 91 freeway closing in Corona for night construction work

The Riverside Freeway will be partially shut down Tuesday night in Corona, as well as the following two nights, to accommodate crews working on an overpass. The westbound 91 will be closed beginning about 11 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue, where contractors will remove temporary support beams originally installed for the new Lincoln Avenue bridge, which now has permanent emplacements, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

