Trey Canard | Rejuvenation - Red Bull KTM's Newest Recruit
The 2017 season is going to feature a number of changes when it comes to the race teams and their lineups of riders, but one of the more talked about team changes for next year is Trey Canard's transition to KTM. After spending his entire professional career - and even some of his amateur years - aboard Geico and HRC Honda's, Canard has officially moved to Team Red Bull KTM for 2017.
