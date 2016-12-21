TemeculaCongress OKs Pechanga water r...

TemeculaCongress OKs Pechanga water rights settlement

Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A member of the grounds crew member works on a green at Pechanga Resort & Casino's golf course in March. Congress has approved a settlement agreement with the Pechanga Band of LuiseA o Indians that protects the tribe's access to groundwater in the region and provides the tribe with more than $30 million in federal funding to pay for water storage projects.

