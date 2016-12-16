Rain brings several big-rig accidents, one fatal, to L.A. freeways
One person was killed when a big-rig overturned in Paramount on the transition road from the westbound 105 to the northbound 710, said CHP Officer Dion Conley. The accident was called in at 1:21 a.m. In Corona at 2:48 a.m., a jackknifed big rig was blocking four lanes on the westbound 91 freeway at Green River Road.
