OntarioJewelry store robber strikes in Chino, Corona wearing wig, women's sunglasses
A man who police say has robbed at least two Inland jewelry stores in a wig and women's sunglasses is being sought by police. The suspect - wearing all black with a curly wig, baseball cap and the sunglasses - targeted one Crown Gold Exchange in Corona and another in Chino, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Dec 10
|Riverside west
|48
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 4
|Your Momma
|78
|David Thornton - Jay Leno Ill Att. Wifi V2K Tor...
|Nov '16
|Declyn
|1
|Kurt Sutter do U Use real Life registered Sex o... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Arkangelian
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Battle Tested
|4,837
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC