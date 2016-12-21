Most Influential 2016: Victoria Morrison treats patients who don't need to visit the ER
Victoria Morrison is the sole nurse practitioner in Anaheim Fire & Rescue's Community Care Response Unit.. She treats patients who don't need visits to emergency rooms, preventing hefty bills and saving firefighters time for serious calls.
