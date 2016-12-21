Intelligent Shop Floor Interface for Operator Feedback

SmartTouch from Spectrum CNC Technologies serves as a shop floor interface for Multi-DNC software that couples with state-of-the-art communication hardware networks, CNC machine tools, and robots to provide machine communications and control. SmartTouch from Spectrum CNC Technologies supports both Multi-DNC and Machine Monitoring applications on the shop floor with two-way communications so that machine operators can report parts counts, downtime reasons and much more using customizable 'one-touch' buttons that make feedback fast and easy.

