Here are the top 5 Inland stories to watch in 2017

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

As 2016 gives way to what many hope will be a brighter year, Inland residents can look forward to the completion of a monstrous highway project and, perhaps, more flying options. But huge decisions remain as cities struggle to maintain an appropriate level of police and fire protection amid sharply rising costs.

