Don't settle for off-the-shelf: Fender's Mod Shop lets you design the guitar you want
There comes a time in every musician's life when they realize it is time to take things to the next level with their instrument and gear. Many of us start out on something we picked up at a pawn shop, or perhaps we inherited a slightly beat-on piece of equipment from a family member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|The truth
|49
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Tue
|billie swift
|15
|kari millberger (May '16)
|Dec 26
|itellthetruth
|2
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|Curious quote
|Dec 24
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|model_geo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC