Disguised Robber Holds Up Jewelry Exchange Stores
An armed robber wearing a curly wig and women's designer glasses is unusually calm while he asks the workers at two jewelry exchange stores to hand over cash. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Dec 10
|Riverside west
|48
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 4
|Your Momma
|78
|David Thornton - Jay Leno Ill Att. Wifi V2K Tor...
|Nov '16
|Declyn
|1
|Kurt Sutter do U Use real Life registered Sex o... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Arkangelian
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|Battle Tested
|4,837
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC