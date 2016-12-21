CoronaCorona senior citizens donate t...

CoronaCorona senior citizens donate toys to children in need

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Estancia Del Sol, a senior living community in Corona, donated many items to this year's U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Estancia Del Sol residents, families and staff members donated more than a hundred items to this season's U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kari millberger (May '16) 8 hr itellthetruth 2
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Sun annonymous 228
Curious quote Sat Faraway Citizen 1
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Dec 24 unsure 79
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Dec 22 model_geo 16
Strange smell in the air (May '13) Dec 21 the75bag 21
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Dec 10 Riverside west 48
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC