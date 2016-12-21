CoronaCorona senior citizens donate toys to children in need
Estancia Del Sol, a senior living community in Corona, donated many items to this year's U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Estancia Del Sol residents, families and staff members donated more than a hundred items to this season's U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kari millberger (May '16)
|8 hr
|itellthetruth
|2
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|annonymous
|228
|Curious quote
|Sat
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|model_geo
|16
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Dec 10
|Riverside west
|48
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC