Corona couple suspected shoplifting at Chino Hills Lowea s, others
CHINO HILLS >> A Corona couple was arrested by San Bernardino County deputies Monday, suspected of burglarizing multiple Lowe's Home Improvement Centers in both San Bernardino and Riverside counties, sheriff's officials announced Tuesday. Dominic Adame, 30, and his girlfriend Amber Buasen, 32, were arrested at their South Lincoln Avenue home.
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious quote
|11 hr
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|unsure
|79
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Strange smell in the air (May '13)
|Dec 21
|the75bag
|21
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Dec 10
|Riverside west
|48
|David Thornton - Jay Leno Ill Att. Wifi V2K Tor...
|Nov '16
|Declyn
|1
|Kurt Sutter do U Use real Life registered Sex o... (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Arkangelian
|3
