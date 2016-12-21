Chino man arrested following Temecula robbery, Lake Elsinore chase
Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old Chino man in connection with a Temecula robbery and a chase through Lake Elsinore and unincorporated Corona, according to officials. Shaun Manuel Adamson was arrested on suspicion of second degree robbery, obstructing or resisting a public officer, evading an officer and receiving known stolen property, according to online jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|230
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Fri
|The truth
|49
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Dec 27
|billie swift
|15
|kari millberger (May '16)
|Dec 26
|itellthetruth
|2
|Curious quote
|Dec 24
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|model_geo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC