Chino man arrested following Temecula robbery, Lake Elsinore chase

Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old Chino man in connection with a Temecula robbery and a chase through Lake Elsinore and unincorporated Corona, according to officials. Shaun Manuel Adamson was arrested on suspicion of second degree robbery, obstructing or resisting a public officer, evading an officer and receiving known stolen property, according to online jail records.

