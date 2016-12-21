Charles Manson follower seeks parole 47 years after killings
In this Aug. 20, 1970 file photo, Charles Manson followers, from left: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, walk to court to appear for their roles in the 1969 cult killings of seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, in Los Angeles, Calif. less In this Aug. 20, 1970 file photo, Charles Manson followers, from left: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, walk to court to appear for their roles in the 1969 cult killings of seven people, ... more Charles Manson followers convicted with him for the Tate-La Bianca murders of August 1969, from left to right, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie Van Houten, return to court in this March 29, 1971.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|11 hr
|The truth
|49
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|Dec 27
|billie swift
|15
|kari millberger (May '16)
|Dec 26
|itellthetruth
|2
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|Curious quote
|Dec 24
|Faraway Citizen
|1
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|model_geo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC