Officials: Kraft deal being finalized

According to a statement from Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, officials are finalizing an agreement to sell the Kraft Heinz plant in Campbell, though nothing is official at the moment. Word that an agreement is imminent began to circulate after Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, announced Thursday morning that the parties are closing in on a deal.

