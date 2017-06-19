Midday Makeover: Personalized Yoga

Midday Makeover: Personalized Yoga

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WENY

For today's edition of Midday Makeover, Retha Cazel stopped by our studio to talk about her unique view on Yoga offerings through her yoga studio, Yoga and More. Yoga and More is located in Corning, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust survivor to speak in Corning Updated at (Apr '16) May 26 USS LIBERTY 2
News Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08) Apr '17 Vibes 11
Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13) Apr '17 Struck 71
Public "make out sessions" Mar '17 Carrie123 1
News Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10) Mar '17 dol 4
catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12) Nov '16 the dennings 10
A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12) Oct '16 Struck 8
See all Corning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corning Forum Now

Corning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Corning, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC