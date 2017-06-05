Gardens dedicated to Danforth

Gardens dedicated to Danforth

The Town of Corning held a commemoration ceremony Saturday afternoon to dedicate its community gardens project to longtime town resident Kate Danforth. Town officials issued a proclamation that the community gardens, located in a green space outside Corning Town Hall, will now be known as the Kate Danforth Community Gardens.

