Gardens dedicated to Danforth
The Town of Corning held a commemoration ceremony Saturday afternoon to dedicate its community gardens project to longtime town resident Kate Danforth. Town officials issued a proclamation that the community gardens, located in a green space outside Corning Town Hall, will now be known as the Kate Danforth Community Gardens.
