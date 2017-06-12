Lansing School Budget Passes

Lansing School Budget Passes

Thursday May 18

Lansing Central School District voters approved a $29,152,000 budget Tuesday for the 2017-18 school year, a 3.94% increase over the current year's budget. 454 people, or 74%, voted to approve the budget, with 160 opposed.

