A 1955 Nijmegen trip they'll never forget
Marie Frasier and Therese Purzycki have traveled to Nijmegen. "That trip made a real impact," Purzycki said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Apr 26
|Vibes
|11
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Apr 10
|Struck
|71
|Public "make out sessions"
|Mar '17
|Carrie123
|1
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|dol
|4
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC