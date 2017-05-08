A 1955 Nijmegen trip they'll never fo...

A 1955 Nijmegen trip they'll never forget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Marie Frasier and Therese Purzycki have traveled to Nijmegen. "That trip made a real impact," Purzycki said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08) Apr 26 Vibes 11
Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13) Apr 10 Struck 71
Public "make out sessions" Mar '17 Carrie123 1
News Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10) Mar '17 dol 4
catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12) Nov '16 the dennings 10
A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12) Oct '16 Struck 8
EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dani2001 1
See all Corning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corning Forum Now

Corning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Corning, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC