Rochester Lilac Festival Offers Discount for Canadian Visitors

On May 12-21, 2017, the city will host its 119th annual Lilac Festival , the largest free festival of its kind in North America, with a magnificent array of gardens, musical performances, exhibits and vendors. This year, the festival is rolling out a special discount for visitors attending the festival from Canada -- offering $5.00 USD off the registration cost for the Lilac Run on Sunday, May 21 or the Lilac Craft Beverage Expo on Thursday, May 18 through Saturday, May 20. The Lilac Run sends racers past the 1,500 lilacs in Rochester's Highland Park and through the residential town of Brighton before returning to the park for an after party and celebration.

