Re-Discover Corning: The Palace Theatre

Re-Discover Corning: The Palace Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Steuben Courier

I will admit - I'm not an avid movie-goer, but I will agree to the theory that there are some movies that are better watched in a theater setting. A recent trip to Market Street to see the movie 'Kong: Skull Island' at The Palace Theatre not only confirmed that, but it made me realize that we have a true gem downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Public "make out sessions" Mar 19 Carrie123 1
News Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10) Mar 15 dol 4
Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13) Jan '17 Struck 70
catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12) Nov '16 the dennings 10
A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12) Oct '16 Struck 8
EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dani2001 1
News Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16) Jul '16 AngelicaIntheJungle 2
See all Corning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corning Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Steuben County was issued at April 04 at 4:37PM EDT

Corning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Corning, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC