Prepping for Book Sale
Gently used books, some from the early 1800s, and signed books from a prominent Corning family are just a few of the bargains at the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library's spring book sale. Row tables with about 30,000 used books, dozens of historically significant books, DVDs, CDs, tapes and more will fill the East Corning Fire Hall on State Route 352, Doutt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Vibes
|11
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Apr 10
|Struck
|71
|Public "make out sessions"
|Mar '17
|Carrie123
|1
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|dol
|4
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC