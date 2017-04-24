Prepping for Book Sale

Gently used books, some from the early 1800s, and signed books from a prominent Corning family are just a few of the bargains at the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library's spring book sale. Row tables with about 30,000 used books, dozens of historically significant books, DVDs, CDs, tapes and more will fill the East Corning Fire Hall on State Route 352, Doutt said.

