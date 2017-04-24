Clayton gets life sentence without pa...

Clayton gets life sentence without parole fora

2 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

Clayton gets life sentence without parole for wife's murder Caton man found guilty in February of offering an ex-employee money to kill his wife Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2peiIrN Thomas Clayton is found guilty Feb. 23 on first- and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of his wife, Kelley, in 2015. Thomas Clayton leaves the Steuben County Courthouse April 20 after a motion for a new trial was denied by judge Peter Bradstreet.

Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Corning, NY

