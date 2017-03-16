Wink Wink, It's An $80K Miracle

Wink Wink, It's An $80K Miracle

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Radio Ink

WINK 106/Corning, NY, raised over $80,000 dollars during the Children's Miracle Network Radiothon in conjunction with Arnot Health, March 9-10. All funds were raised locally and stay in the community, supporting services for infants and children at the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13) Mon Struck 71
Public "make out sessions" Mar 19 Carrie123 1
News Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10) Mar 15 dol 4
catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12) Nov '16 the dennings 10
A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12) Oct '16 Struck 8
EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dani2001 1
News Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16) Jul '16 AngelicaIntheJungle 2
See all Corning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corning Forum Now

Corning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Corning, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC