Wink Wink, It's An $80K Miracle
WINK 106/Corning, NY, raised over $80,000 dollars during the Children's Miracle Network Radiothon in conjunction with Arnot Health, March 9-10. All funds were raised locally and stay in the community, supporting services for infants and children at the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Read more at Radio Ink.
