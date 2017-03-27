TownePlace Suites New Hartford to Open

TownePlace Suites New Hartford to Open

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Business

TownePlace Suites New Hartford is scheduled to open on April 7. The new hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by New Hartford Lodging Group LLC and managed by Visions Hotel of Corning, NY. This new property has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Public "make out sessions" Mar 19 Carrie123 1
News Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10) Mar 15 dol 4
Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13) Jan '17 Struck 70
catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12) Nov '16 the dennings 10
A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12) Oct '16 Struck 8
EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dani2001 1
News Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16) Jul '16 AngelicaIntheJungle 2
See all Corning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corning Forum Now

Corning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Corning, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC