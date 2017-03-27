TownePlace Suites New Hartford to Open
TownePlace Suites New Hartford is scheduled to open on April 7. The new hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by New Hartford Lodging Group LLC and managed by Visions Hotel of Corning, NY. This new property has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public "make out sessions"
|Mar 19
|Carrie123
|1
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|dol
|4
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Struck
|70
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
|Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelicaIntheJungle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC