Jairam Hathwar, 13, of Corning, New York, and Nihar Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas, are named co-champions of the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition, the third set of co-champions in three years. Timeline: 1925 - The Louisville Courier-Journal starts the event with nine contestants.

