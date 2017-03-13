Governor Cuomo Announces Additional Free Tax Filing Assistance Across NYS
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced additional free tax filing assistance events across New York State. At these events, Tax Department volunteers will be available to help low and middle-income taxpayers file their taxes online for free ahead of the April 18 deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|dol
|4
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Struck
|70
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
|Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelicaIntheJungle
|2
|dangerous people working at world kitchen corni... (Dec '09)
|May '16
|hypothetical
|19
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC