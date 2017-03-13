Governor Cuomo Announces Additional F...

Governor Cuomo Announces Additional Free Tax Filing Assistance Across NYS

Thursday Mar 9

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced additional free tax filing assistance events across New York State. At these events, Tax Department volunteers will be available to help low and middle-income taxpayers file their taxes online for free ahead of the April 18 deadline.

