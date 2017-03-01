Empire Access hits Corning

Empire Access hits Corning

Empire Access crews have recently begun installing fiber-to-the-home, fast internet, digital cable TV, and phone, throughout the city and customers seem impressed. Bob VanDelinder, an Empire Access spokesman, said the local communications provider offers optical fiber directly to homes, and offers bundle packages with Internet, phone, and digital cable TV.

