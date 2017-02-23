Thomas Clayton guilty of murder in wife's death
Thomas Clayton guilty of murder in wife's death Binghamton native convicted of first- and second-degree murder for hiring Michael Beard to kill his wife Kelley Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2mc5Odq With family behind her, Kelley Stage Clayton's sister, Kim Bourgeois, tearfully addresses the media after the guilty verdict came down on Thomas Clayton, who was accused of hiring Michael Beard to kill Kelley. She was found bludgeoned in her Caton home on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Struck
|70
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
|Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelicaIntheJungle
|2
|dangerous people working at world kitchen corni... (Dec '09)
|May '16
|hypothetical
|19
|Holocaust survivor to speak in Corning Updated at (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC