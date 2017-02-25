Kelley Clayton's killer to be sentenc...

Kelley Clayton's killer to be sentenced Monday

1 hr ago

Kelley Clayton's killer to be sentenced Monday Michael Beard was convicted in November for the September 2015 bludgeoning death of Kelley Clayton Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2mpVD1s Only days after Binghamton native Thomas Clayton was convicted in connection with the September 2015 death of his wife, the man who was found guilty of actually killing Kelley Stage Clayton will be sentenced Monday. Michael Beard, 45, was convicted of first- and second-degree murder Nov. 4 in Steuben County Court.

Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Corning, NY

